Lehigh and Army meet in Patriot Championship

Army Black Knights (24-6, 16-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (26-6, 17-3 Patriot) Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh…

Army Black Knights (24-6, 16-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (26-6, 17-3 Patriot)

Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Army in the Patriot Championship.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 17-3 against Patriot teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Lehigh is second in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.3 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Black Knights are 16-4 against Patriot opponents. Army is the leader in the Patriot allowing just 55.5 points per game while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Lehigh makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Army has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Army averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Lehigh gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Lehigh won the last matchup 76-61 on March 1. Ella Stemmer scored 18 to help lead Lehigh to the win, and Reese Ericson scored 15 points for Army.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is shooting 52.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Stemmer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trinity Hardy is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Black Knights. Ericson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 63.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

