Le Moyne hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Roberts’ 27-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (25-3, 15-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-22, 6-9 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Haedyn Roberts scored 27 points in Le Moyne’s 65-61 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins are 6-6 in home games. Le Moyne is eighth in the NEC with 9.7 assists per game led by Eli Clark averaging 3.1.

The Knights are 15-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 9.8.

Le Moyne is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 38.3% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

The Dolphins and Knights face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Knights. Ava Renninger is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 68.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

