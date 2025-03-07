Lampkin, Syracuse Orange to host McKneely and the Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers (15-15, 8-11 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-18, 6-13 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (15-15, 8-11 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-18, 6-13 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaac McKneely and Virginia visit Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Syracuse in ACC play Saturday.

The Orange have gone 10-6 in home games. Syracuse ranks ninth in the ACC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Lampkin averaging 3.4.

The Cavaliers are 8-11 in ACC play. Virginia is 8-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Syracuse makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Virginia averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Cavaliers square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Lampkin is shooting 58.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

McKneely is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Andrew Rohde is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

