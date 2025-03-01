Lampkin, North Texas Eagles to host Weathersby and the UAB Blazers

UAB Blazers (15-13, 6-10 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (21-7, 13-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (15-13, 6-10 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (21-7, 13-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces North Texas in AAC action Saturday.

The Eagles are 14-1 in home games. North Texas is third in the AAC in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Tommisha Lampkin paces the Eagles with 10.2 boards.

The Blazers are 6-10 in AAC play. UAB is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

North Texas’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Lampkin is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Walsh averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Jade Weathersby is averaging 15.3 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Blazers: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

