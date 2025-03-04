Lamar takes road win streak into matchup with Texas A&M-CC

Lamar Cardinals (21-7, 16-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-15, 7-12 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (21-7, 16-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-15, 7-12 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits Texas A&M-CC looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Islanders have gone 7-7 in home games. Texas A&M-CC has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals have gone 16-3 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks second in the Southland shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M-CC averages 61.4 points, 5.4 more per game than the 56.0 Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Texas A&M-CC allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Allen is shooting 40.9% and averaging 10.7 points for the Islanders. Jaeda Whitner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Akasha Davis is averaging 13.1 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals. KJ Walker is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 62.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.