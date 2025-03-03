Lamar defeats Nicholls State 65-53 to take second place in Southland Conference

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos had 15 points in Lamar’s 65-53 win over Nicholls on Monday night. Marmolejos also…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos had 15 points in Lamar’s 65-53 win over Nicholls on Monday night.

Marmolejos also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (19-12, 14-6 Southland Conference). Ja’Sean Jackson scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Adam Hamilton shot 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Colonels (19-12, 13-7) were led in scoring by Jamal West, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Nicholls got 10 points from Robert Brown III.

Lamar’s win snapped a tie for second place with Nicholls and gave the Cardinals the second seed in the conference tournament that begins on Sunday. Third-seeded Nicholls gets a first-round bye and Lamar has a double-bye into the semifinals.

