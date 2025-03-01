Lamar Cardinals face the McNeese Cowgirls on 5-game win streak

McNeese Cowgirls (10-19, 5-13 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (20-7, 15-3 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

McNeese Cowgirls (10-19, 5-13 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (20-7, 15-3 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over McNeese.

The Cardinals have gone 12-1 at home. Lamar averages 67.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 5-13 in conference play. McNeese allows 67.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Lamar’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 5.6 more points per game (61.4) than Lamar allows (55.8).

The Cardinals and Cowgirls meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis is averaging 12.9 points and 11.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kiayra Ellis is scoring 9.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 7.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 61.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

