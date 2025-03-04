Lafayette takes on Holy Cross in Patriot League Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (13-18, 5-13 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (12-19, 7-11 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (13-18, 5-13 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (12-19, 7-11 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Holy Cross in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Leopards’ record in Patriot League games is 7-11, and their record is 5-8 against non-conference opponents. Lafayette ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 1.5.

The Crusaders are 5-13 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

Lafayette’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc. Vander Baan is averaging 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

DeAndre Williams is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Crusaders. Max Green is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

