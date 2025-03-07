Lafayette Leopards play in Patriot Tournament against the American Eagles

American Eagles (1-28, 1-17 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-20, 6-12 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette…

American Eagles (1-28, 1-17 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-20, 6-12 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays in the Patriot Tournament against American.

The Leopards have gone 6-12 against Patriot opponents, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Lafayette gives up 67.6 points and has been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-17 against Patriot opponents. American ranks eighth in the Patriot with 11.9 assists per game led by Laura Nogues averaging 2.7.

Lafayette’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game American allows. American’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points lower than Lafayette has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cecilia Kay is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.6 points for the Eagles. Grace Koepke is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 55.1 points, 22.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

