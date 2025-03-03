Lafayette Leopards play in Patriot League Tournament against the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders (13-18, 5-13 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (12-19, 7-11 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Holy Cross in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Leopards have gone 7-11 against Patriot League opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Lafayette averages 14.4 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Mark Butler with 3.0.

The Crusaders are 5-13 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross is seventh in the Patriot League with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 5.7.

Lafayette is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games.

Max Green is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

