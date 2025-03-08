Lafayette Leopards and American Eagles play in Patriot Tournament

American Eagles (1-28, 1-17 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-20, 6-12 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette…

American Eagles (1-28, 1-17 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-20, 6-12 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays in the Patriot Tournament against American.

The Leopards have gone 6-12 against Patriot teams, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Eagles’ record in Patriot games is 1-17. American is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Lafayette is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% American allows to opponents. American’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points lower than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Leopards. Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Laura Nogues is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.3 points. Cecilia Kay is averaging 12.9 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 55.1 points, 22.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

