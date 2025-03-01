La Salle visits George Washington, aims to break road skid

La Salle Explorers (12-16, 4-12 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (18-11, 7-9 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (12-16, 4-12 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (18-11, 7-9 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle will look to stop its five-game road slide when the Explorers play George Washington.

The Revolutionaries have gone 12-4 at home. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 scoring 73.3 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Explorers are 4-12 in A-10 play. La Salle has a 5-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

George Washington averages 73.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 75.2 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 72.3 points per game, 4.7 more than the 67.6 George Washington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Jones is averaging 8.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Revolutionaries. Rafael Castro is averaging 16.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 67.4% over the last 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 14.8 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

