La Salle visits George Mason following McKeithan’s 20-point outing

La Salle Explorers (12-17, 4-13 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (22-7, 13-3 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -13.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on George Mason after Corey McKeithan scored 20 points in La Salle’s 71-60 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Patriots have gone 16-1 in home games. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Jalen Haynes paces the Patriots with 7.0 boards.

The Explorers are 4-13 in A-10 play. La Salle is 5-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Mason scores 71.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 75.0 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haynes is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deuce Jones is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. McKeithan is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.