La Salle hosts Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-10, 12-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-18, 4-14 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-10, 12-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-18, 4-14 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on La Salle after Erik Reynolds II scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 91-74 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Explorers are 9-5 in home games. La Salle is ninth in the A-10 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jahlil White averaging 4.5.

The Hawks have gone 12-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 8.6.

La Salle’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.9 points per game, 1.1 more than the 74.8 La Salle gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 14.8 points. Deuce Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Fleming is averaging 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

