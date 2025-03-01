Kyei leads Oregon against Washington after 20-point game

Oregon Ducks (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (17-12, 8-9 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (17-12, 8-9 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces Washington after Phillipina Kyei scored 20 points in Oregon’s 77-58 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Huskies are 11-6 in home games. Washington has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks have gone 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon scores 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Washington averages 73.0 points, 10.7 more per game than the 62.3 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Washington allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalayah Daniels is averaging 12.2 points, seven rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Huskies. Elle Ladine is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deja Kelly is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Ducks. Kyei is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.