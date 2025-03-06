Kuhns and Mercyhurst host Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-18, 8-7 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (9-17, 6-9 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (10-18, 8-7 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (9-17, 6-9 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Bailey Kuhns scored 20 points in Mercyhurst’s 77-63 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Lakers have gone 7-4 at home. Mercyhurst is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

The Red Flash are 8-7 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

Mercyhurst is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Mercyhurst allows.

The Lakers and Red Flash face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuhns is averaging 20 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Lakers. Allyson Ross is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Natalie Johnson is averaging 9.6 points for the Red Flash. Ineivi Plata is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 55.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

