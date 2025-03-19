Knox’s last-second layup lifts Alabama State over Saint Francis (PA) in First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Amarr Knox’s layup with a second left lifted Alabama State to its first NCAA Tournament win…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Amarr Knox’s layup with a second left lifted Alabama State to its first NCAA Tournament win Tuesday night, 70-68 over Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of No. 16 seeds in the First Four.

Knox scored 16 points to help the Hornets earn a date with No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Thursday in a South Region game at Lexington, Kentucky.

Saint Francis, which lost its season opener at Dayton, made an unlikely return to the same arena as the 19th team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a losing record. Those teams are now 0-19.

Juan Cranford Jr., playing in his hometown, led Saint Francis with 18 points. Valentino Pinedo had 17 for the Red Flash (16-18), who led by as many as nine.

Alabama State (20-15) was making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance.

NORTH CAROLINA 95, SAN DIEGO ST. 68

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — RJ Davis scored 26 points and went 6 of 6 from 3-point range to help North Carolina silence some skeptics with a dominant victory over San Diego State.

Davis’ six 3-pointers tied Caleb Love’s program record for an NCAA Tournament game. Love had six against UCLA in 2022. Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis went 5 for 5 from deep against Eastern Michigan in 1991.

The 14 made 3-pointers were the most for North Carolina in an NCAA Tournament game. The Tar Heels hit 13 against Marquette in 2022.

Seth Trimble had 16 points for North Carolina in a matchups of No. 11 seeds.

The Tar Heels were a controversial selection for the NCAA Tournament, and they played like a team with something to prove.

North Carolina advanced to face No. 6 seed Mississippi in a South Region game Friday in Milwaukee.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.