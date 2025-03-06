Knox leads Alabama State against Southern after 22-point game

Alabama State Hornets (14-15, 10-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (19-10, 14-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama State Hornets (14-15, 10-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (19-10, 14-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces Southern after Amarr Knox scored 22 points in Alabama State’s 94-52 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Jaguars have gone 10-0 in home games. Southern leads the SWAC averaging 75.7 points and is shooting 44.1%.

The Hornets are 10-6 in conference matchups. Alabama State has a 7-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern scores 75.7 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 74.0 Alabama State allows. Alabama State has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jordan Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ Hines is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.6 points. Knox is shooting 38.8% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.