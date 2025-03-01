King and Northeastern take down William & Mary 70-68 to close the regular season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Rashad King led Northeastern with 22 points, including the game-winning jump shot with four seconds left,…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Rashad King led Northeastern with 22 points, including the game-winning jump shot with four seconds left, and the Huskies beat William & Mary 70-68 in a thrilling wrapup to the regular season on Saturday.

King dribbled the ball beyond the top of the key as time wound down, then penetrated a step inside the foul line before his step back to left and hitting the tightly-contested game winner as he fell to to the court.

King also contributed five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Huskies (17-14, 9-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Harold Woods scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 13 rebounds and five steals. JB Frankel shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Caleb Dorsey led the Tribe (17-14, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Matteus Case added 11 points and two steals for William & Mary. Isaiah Mbeng also put up eight points and five assists.

