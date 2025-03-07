Khali Horton scores 28 as Coppin State beats Morgan State 82-75 in OT

Khali Horton had 28 points to lead Coppin State to an 82-75 overtime victory over Morgan State on Thursday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular-season finale.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Khali Horton had 28 points to lead Coppin State to an 82-75 overtime victory over Morgan State on Thursday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular-season finale.

Horton made three throws with 16 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 69. Horton and Derrius Ward opened the extra period with 3-pointers and the Eagles never looked back.

Horton shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Eagles (6-23, 4-10). Ward scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Peter Oduro finished 4 of 7 from the floor to total nine points.

Kameron Hobbs led the way for the Bears (13-17, 7-7) with 23 points. Morgan State also got 15 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks from Daniel Akitoby. Will Thomas also had 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.