Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Khali Horton scores 28…

Khali Horton scores 28 as Coppin State beats Morgan State 82-75 in OT

The Associated Press

March 7, 2025, 8:29 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Khali Horton had 28 points to lead Coppin State to an 82-75 overtime victory over Morgan State on Thursday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular-season finale.

Horton made three throws with 16 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 69. Horton and Derrius Ward opened the extra period with 3-pointers and the Eagles never looked back.

Horton shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Eagles (6-23, 4-10). Ward scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Peter Oduro finished 4 of 7 from the floor to total nine points.

Kameron Hobbs led the way for the Bears (13-17, 7-7) with 23 points. Morgan State also got 15 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks from Daniel Akitoby. Will Thomas also had 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up