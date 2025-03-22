Kentucky women host Kansas State with Sweet 16 spot on the line

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — The fourth-seeded Kentucky Wildcats got a reminder of how quickly leads can disappear in their women’s…

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — The fourth-seeded Kentucky Wildcats got a reminder of how quickly leads can disappear in their women’s NCAA Tournament opener.

Now they hope they don’t forget how to finish out a win.

They needed every bit of Georgia Amoore’s 34 points on their own court to advance to the second round. Next up is No. 5 seed Kansas State on Sunday with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.

Kentucky (23-7) had a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter. Then the Wildcats had to hold off a furious Liberty rally for a 79-78 victory. It was much easier for Kansas State, which had four players in double digits in an 85-41 win over Fairfield.

“We really applied the pressure in the first half, and in the second we definitely took it off. I’m not quite sure why because we didn’t do that in the season,” Amoore said Saturday. “Hopefully a lesson has been learned because we know every single quarter and run is important.”

The second-round matchup features a pair of dynamic backcourts led by the 5-foot-6 Amoore and Kansas State’s Serena Sundell, who is 6-foot-2 and scored 18 points and had nine assists Friday.

“They’re both tremendous facilitators and make everyone round them better,” Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks said. “Serena is a big guard, so she can see over the top. She operates a lot around the paint and facilitates in a manner that is very unorthodox from what you see from a typical point guard.”

Kansas State got Ayoka Lee back in the win over Fairfield. The 6-foot-6 center who missed the last month with a foot injury had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“I don’t think it’s a big secret we’re going to throw it to Lee,” Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said. “But (Clara) Strack is SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and they go 6-foot-7 after that. So, both teams will try to get established what they can and need other players to step up.”

For Kansas State, it is a chance to spoil a team’s dreams of advancing on its own court. Last year, Colorado beat the Wildcats 63-50 in Manhattan, Kansas, in the second round.

“We remember what it felt like when walked off the court that day and felt like we let our fan base down on our home court,” Zyanna Walker said.

Taryn Sides added: “It is extremely motivating when you go out like that. We want to do the same to Kentucky.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.