Kentucky Wildcats square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in SEC Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (24-6, 12-5 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (22-6, 11-5 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky squares off against No. 10 Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 11-5 against SEC teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Kentucky averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Sooners are 12-5 in SEC play. Oklahoma is fourth in the SEC scoring 40.6 points per game in the paint led by Raegan Beers averaging 12.2.

Kentucky averages 76.1 points, 7.7 more per game than the 68.4 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 24.0 more points per game (86.1) than Kentucky allows to opponents (62.1).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dazia Lawrence is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Beers is averaging 17.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.