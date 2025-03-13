Kentucky meets Oklahoma in SEC Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (20-12, 7-12 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 10-8 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (20-12, 7-12 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 10-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky and Oklahoma meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 10-8 against SEC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Kentucky is second in the SEC scoring 85.8 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Sooners are 7-12 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kentucky scores 85.8 points, 11.3 more per game than the 74.5 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Kentucky allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Kentucky won 83-82 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 28 points, and Jalon Moore led Oklahoma with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Amari Williams is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sooners. Moore is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Sooners: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.