Kent State takes on Miami (OH) in MAC Tournament

Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-10, 11-7 MAC) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (20-11, 12-6 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Miami (OH) square off in the MAC Tournament.

The Golden Flashes’ record in MAC play is 12-6, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Kent State leads the MAC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bridget Dunn averaging 8.4.

The RedHawks are 11-7 against MAC teams. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC scoring 66.7 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

Kent State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Kent State gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Miami (OH) won the last matchup 64-62 on Feb. 15. Enjulina Gonzalez scored 18 to help lead Miami (OH) to the win, and Janae Tyler scored 18 points for Kent State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Batsch is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Flashes. Tyler is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tamar Singer is averaging 6.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the RedHawks. Gonzalez is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

