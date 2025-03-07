Kent State defeats Eastern Michigan 76-70

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger’s 18 points helped Kent State defeat Eastern Michigan 76-70 in a regular season finale…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger’s 18 points helped Kent State defeat Eastern Michigan 76-70 in a regular season finale on Friday.

Both teams advance to the Mid-America Conference tournament beginning Thursday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. No. 3-seeded Kent State will battle sixth-seeded Western Michigan and No. 7-seed Eastern Michigan will take on No. 2-seeded Miami (Ohio) in quarterfinal-round games.

Sullinger went 6 of 13 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Golden Flashes (21-10, 11-7). VonCameron Davis scored 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line and added five rebounds and four steals. Cian Medley shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (16-15, 9-9) were led in scoring by Christian Henry, who finished with 18 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Jalin Billingsley added 15 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Michigan. Yusuf Jihad finished with 14 points.

Davis scored nine points in the first half and Kent State went into halftime trailing 36-31. Henry scored Kent State’s final seven points as they finished off a six-point victory.

