Kelly leads No. 1 Auburn against No. 22 Texas A&M

Auburn Tigers (27-2, 15-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-9, 9-7 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Auburn Tigers (27-2, 15-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-9, 9-7 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn visits No. 22 Texas A&M after Miles Kelly scored 30 points in Auburn’s 94-78 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Aggies are 12-3 in home games. Texas A&M averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 15-1 in conference play. Auburn scores 85.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Texas A&M is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Auburn allows to opponents. Auburn has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 35.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Aggies. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johni Broome is averaging 18.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Tigers. Kelly is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

