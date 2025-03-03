Kelly leads No. 1 Auburn against No. 12 Texas A&M after 30-point showing

Auburn Tigers (27-2, 15-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-9, 9-7 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Auburn Tigers (27-2, 15-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (20-9, 9-7 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn visits No. 12 Texas A&M after Miles Kelly scored 30 points in Auburn’s 94-78 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Aggies are 12-3 on their home court. Texas A&M scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 15-1 in conference games. Auburn is 25-2 against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M scores 73.8 points, 5.0 more per game than the 68.8 Auburn allows. Auburn averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kelly averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.