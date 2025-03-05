Kay and the American Eagles host conference foe Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (15-13, 10-7 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-27, 1-16 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ashley Sofilkanich…

Bucknell Bison (15-13, 10-7 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-27, 1-16 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashley Sofilkanich and Bucknell visit Cecilia Kay and American in Patriot play.

The Eagles have gone 1-12 at home. American is eighth in the Patriot with 11.9 assists per game led by Laura Nogues averaging 2.7.

The Bison have gone 10-7 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

American is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

The Eagles and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kay is scoring 11.6 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Eagles. Nogues is averaging 6.4 points over the past 10 games.

Sofilkanich is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 54.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

