Karaban and UConn host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (7-23, 2-17 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-9, 13-6 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (7-23, 2-17 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-9, 13-6 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -18; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UConn takes on Seton Hall after Alex Karaban scored 21 points in UConn’s 72-66 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies have gone 13-2 at home. UConn scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Pirates are 2-17 in Big East play. Seton Hall averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-17 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UConn averages 77.9 points, 8.0 more per game than the 69.9 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 62.2 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 68.9 UConn gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam McNeeley is scoring 15.1 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 15.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.