Kansas plays in Big 12 Tournament against the UCF

UCF Knights (17-15, 8-13 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

UCF Knights (17-15, 8-13 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (20-11, 11-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -10.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas and UCF square off in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 play is 11-9, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Kansas averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Dajuan Harris with 5.8.

The Knights’ record in Big 12 action is 8-13. UCF is seventh in the Big 12 with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 6.9.

Kansas makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). UCF scores 10.9 more points per game (78.8) than Kansas gives up to opponents (67.9).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Kansas won 91-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with 24 points, and Hall led UCF with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is shooting 56.0% and averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games.

Darius Johnson is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals. Hall is averaging 19.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

