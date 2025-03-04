Kansas meets Texas Tech in Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (16-13, 6-12 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (16-13, 6-12 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas squares off against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Jayhawks are 6-12 against Big 12 opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Kansas has an 8-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 play is 4-14. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 2.0.

Kansas averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 42.3% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers is shooting 36.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Red Raiders. Denae Fritz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.