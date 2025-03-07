Kansas hosts Veesaar and No. 24 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (20-10, 14-6 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (20-10, 14-6 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-11, 10-9 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Arizona faces Kansas after Henri Veesaar scored 22 points in Arizona’s 113-100 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Jayhawks have gone 13-3 in home games. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 11.3.

The Wildcats are 14-6 in conference play. Arizona is the top team in the Big 12 scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

Kansas makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Arizona has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Dickinson is shooting 54.1% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Love is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Veesaar is averaging 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

