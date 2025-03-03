Kameron Hobbs scores 20 to help Morgan State defeat Delaware State 87-81

Kameron Hobbs scored 20 points as Morgan State beat Delaware State 87-81 on Monday night.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kameron Hobbs scored 20 points as Morgan State beat Delaware State 87-81 on Monday night.

Hobbs added three steals for the Bears (13-16, 7-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Will Thomas totaled 16 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Akitoby had 12 points.

Robert Smith finished with 34 points and four steals for the Hornets (15-13, 7-6). Kaseem Watson added 18 points and nine rebounds. Muneer Newton had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Delaware State, Morgan State and Howard are in a three-way tie for third place with one game remaining in the regular season.

Morgan State visits Coppin State on Thursday and Delaware State will host Maryland Eastern Shore. Howard hosts Norfolk State, currently tied with South Carolina State for first place.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

