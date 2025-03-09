Kam Williams scores 24, Tulane wins 85-68 over UAB

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kam Williams scored 24 points as Tulane beat UAB 85-68 to close the regular season on…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kam Williams scored 24 points as Tulane beat UAB 85-68 to close the regular season on Sunday.

The loss knocked UAB out of a second-place tie in the American Athletic Conference and the Blazers will be the third seed in the conference tournament. Tulane was already locked in at No. 4. Both teams advance to the quarterfinals on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Williams went 9 of 12 from the field (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Green Wave (18-13, 12-6). Asher Woods scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five assists. Kaleb Banks shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

Ja’Borri McGhee led the Blazers (20-11, 13-5) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Tyren Moore added 14 points and four assists for UAB. Yaxel Lendeborg also recorded 13 points and three blocks.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half and Tulane went into halftime trailing 38-37. Tulane used an 11-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 67-53 with 8:07 left before finishing off the win.

