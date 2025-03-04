Kalkbrenner scores 20 in Creighton’s 79-61 victory against Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 20 points helped Creighton defeat Seton Hall 79-61 on Tuesday. Kalkbrenner also added nine…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 20 points helped Creighton defeat Seton Hall 79-61 on Tuesday.

Kalkbrenner also added nine rebounds for the Bluejays (21-9, 14-5 Big East Conference). Jackson McAndrew added 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Fredrick King shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Coleman led the Pirates (7-23, 2-17) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Seton Hall also got 12 points and three steals from Scotty Middleton. Dylan Addae-Wusu also had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Creighton took the lead with 13:22 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Creighton led 35-22 at the break.

Both teams play on Saturday. Creighton hosts Butler and Seton Hall travels to play UConn.

