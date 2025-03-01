JuJu Watkins scores 30, No. 4 USC defeats No. 2 UCLA 80-67 to win 1st Big Ten regular-season title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 30 points and No. 4 Southern California defeated second-ranked UCLA 80-67 on Saturday…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 30 points and No. 4 Southern California defeated second-ranked UCLA 80-67 on Saturday night to clinch the program’s first Big Ten regular-season title in its league debut.

The crosstown rivals came into the sold-out game at Pauley Pavilion tied for first. The Trojans (26-2, 17-1 Big Ten) completed a season sweep of the Bruins (27-2, 16-2), whose only losses came against USC, including a 71-60 defeat at Galen Center two weeks ago.

This time, Watkins scored 23 points in the first half. She ran off six straight to send USC into halftime ahead 46-32. Watkins assisted on back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth that extended USC’s lead to 19.

Kiki Iriafen had 17 points and nine rebounds for USC.

Kiki Rice led the Bruins with 16 points. Lauren Betts was held to 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Singer John Legend, comedian Leslie Jones and brother-and-sister Hall of Famers Reggie Miller and Cheryl Miller and Ann Meyers Drysdale were among the crowd.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans stayed poised in a loud and hostile environment when the Bruins closed within four in the third quarter. They scored nine straight to go into the fourth leading by 13.

UCLA: The NCAA selection committee made the Bruins the overall top seed for the NCAA Tournament in an early preview, but two losses to the Trojans might change that.

Key moment

The Bruins missed their first eight shots and had two turnovers to start a game in which they never led.

Key stat

USC’s defense forced 16 UCLA turnovers which led to 25 points for the Trojans.

Up next

Both teams get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will play their first games Friday in Indianapolis.

