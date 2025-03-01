Joshua’s 17 lead Albany past NJIT 86-59

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Byron Joshua had 17 points in Albany’s 86-59 victory against NJIT on Saturday. Joshua also added…

Joshua also added seven assists for the Great Danes (16-14, 8-7 America East Conference). Kacper Klaczek added 16 points and five rebounds. DeMarr Langford Jr., Bautista Giralt and Amar’e Marshall each had 10 points.

The Highlanders (5-25, 2-13) were led in scoring by Tariq Francis, who finished with 19 points and two steals. NJIT also got nine points from Ari Fulton. Triston Wennersten had eight points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Highlanders.

Both teams end their regular seasons on Tuesday. Albany visits Vermont and NJIT plays Binghamton on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

