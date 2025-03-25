Josh Pastner will try to restore UNLV basketball glory days as he takes over the program

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Pastner was named UNLV coach Tuesday, the latest to try to turn around a college…

The Rebels have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and have not advanced to at least the Sweet 16 since 2007. It’s quite a fall for a program that won the 1990 national championship.

“This has always been a dream job for me, and I fully recognize the significance of UNLV in the landscape of college basketball,” Pastner said in a statement. “The program holds great importance for both the Las Vegas community and the region, and I am eager to unite Rebel Nation with the goal of restoring the program to national prominence.”

Pastner, 47, takes over for Kevin Kruger, who was fired March 15 after going 76-55 over four seasons and failing to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Pastner most recently coached at Georgia Tech, going 109-114 from 2016-23, ending with losing records in each of his final two seasons. But Pastner did have some success, leading the Yellow Jackets to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title and NCAA Tournament in 2021. He also was the ACC Coach of the Year in 2017 after going 21-16.

Most of his success came at Memphis, where Pastner was 167-73 from 2009-16. The Tigers made four NCAA Tournament appearances, won three Conference USA Tournament championships and captured two regular-season titles.

“He is a fearless and relentless recruiter with success as a head coach, and is also an exceptional communicator, deeply committed to engaging with the Las Vegas community,” UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said in a statement. “Furthermore, Josh is committed to connecting with Runnin’ Rebel alumni, ensuring that everyone feels involved in the program’s success. We are confident that he will lead us to win championships and return the Runnin’ Rebels to the NCAA Tournament.”

