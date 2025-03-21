Jordan Ross keys rally to help Saint Mary’s beat Vanderbilt 59-56 in March Madness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ross keyed a second-half rally while star Augustas Marciulionis dealt with foul trouble,…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ross keyed a second-half rally while star Augustas Marciulionis dealt with foul trouble, and the seventh-seeded Gaels fended off 10th-seeded Vanderbilt 59-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Commodores led by 12 points when Marciulionis — the two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year — exited with his fourth foul early in the second half.

Ross scored 10 points with Marciulionis on the bench to help the Gaels (29-5) pull even, and Marciulionis hit a couple of clutch shots down the stretch to set up a meeting with No. 2 seed Alabama on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide fended off an upset bid by Robert Morris earlier Friday.

Ross finished with 15 points. Marciulionis added 14 points and eight rebounds for Saint Mary’s, which turned the second half into the kind of grind-it-out rock fight that became the program’s signature on the way to its second straight WCC regular-season title.

Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt (20-13) with 18 points, but the Commodores missed a chance at the program’s first tournament victory in 13 years when they couldn’t keep Saint Mary’s in check late. Vanderbilt shot 34% in the second half.

Marciulionis hit a pair of 3-pointers after returning, including one that put the Gaels up for good at 53-50. The Commodores still had a chance after Mitchell Saxen missed two free throws with 27 seconds left that would have iced it.

Vanderbilt went slowly and Edwards missed a step-back 3 with 13 seconds remaining. The Commodores grabbed the rebound but Devin McGlockton’s 3 just before the horn clanged off the rim.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt: The Commodores returned to the tourney for the first time since 2017 under first-year coach Mark Byington, but their inability to take advantage of Marciulionis’ absence cost them a shot at Southeastern Conference rival Alabama.

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels pride themselves on their defense. It showed up late as the open looks the Commodores found for the game’s first 25 minutes largely vanished.

Up next

The Gaels will try to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010 in what will be a contrast of styles. Alabama leads the nation in scoring at 90 points a game, while Saint Mary’s gives up just 60.

