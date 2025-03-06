Jones has 29, CSU Bakersfield beats Hawaii 76-64

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored 29 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Hawaii 76-64 on Thursday. Jones also contributed…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored 29 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Hawaii 76-64 on Thursday.

Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Roadrunners (14-18, 8-12 Big West Conference). CJ Hardy scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Marvin McGhee shot 6 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Rainbow Warriors (15-15, 7-12) were led in scoring by Gytis Nemeiksa, who finished with 21 points. Tanner Christensen added 12 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii. Tom Beattie finished with 11 points.

Hawaii visits CSU Northridge in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.