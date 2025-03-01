Jones’ 20 help South Carolina State defeat Norfolk State 91-88

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Drayton Jones’ 20 points helped South Carolina State defeat league-leading Norfolk State 91-88 on Saturday. Jones…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Drayton Jones’ 20 points helped South Carolina State defeat league-leading Norfolk State 91-88 on Saturday.

Jones had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-12, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Davion Everett added 19 points while going 7 of 11 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Mitchel Taylor shot 6 for 10, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points. It was the seventh straight victory for the Bulldogs.

Brian Moore Jr. finished with 27 points for the Spartans (20-9, 10-2). Norfolk State also got 16 points, six assists and two steals from Christian Ings. Kuluel Mading also had 12 points. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Spartans.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. South Carolina State hosts Howard and Norfolk State travels to play North Carolina Central.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

