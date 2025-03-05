Jones’ 19 lead Central Connecticut over Le Moyne 86-67 in Northeast Conference Tournament

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones had 19 points in Central Connecticut State’s 86-67 win over Le Moyne on…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones had 19 points in Central Connecticut State’s 86-67 win over Le Moyne on Wednesday in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Jones also had five rebounds for the top-seeded Blue Devils (24-6). Jaelen McGlone added 18 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Devin Haid had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. It was the 12th straight victory for the Blue Devils, who will play fourth-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in a semifinal on Saturday.

Dwayne Koroma led the eighth-seeded Dolphins (9-23) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and two steals. AJ Dancier added 15 points and seven rebounds for Le Moyne. Nate Fouts finished with 13 points and two steals.

