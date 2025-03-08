Johnson’s 35 lead Fairfield over Quinnipiac 83-74

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Prophet Johnson’s 35 points led Fairfield over Quinnipiac 83-74 on Saturday. Johnson added 12 rebounds and…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Prophet Johnson’s 35 points led Fairfield over Quinnipiac 83-74 on Saturday.

Johnson added 12 rebounds and three steals for the Stags (12-19, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Sparks scored 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added four steals. Peyton Smith finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with nine points.

Richie Springs led the way for the Bobcats (19-12, 15-5) with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Ryan Mabrey added 14 points and two steals for Quinnipiac. Jaden Zimmerman had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

