Johnson’s 18 help Sacred Heart take down Fairfield 83-62

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Johnson had 18 points in Sacred Heart’s 83-62 win against Fairfield on Sunday.

Johnson added nine rebounds for the Pioneers (14-15, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Griffin Barrouk scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Nyle Ralph-Beyer finished with 16 points.

The Stags (11-18, 7-11) were led by Prophet Johnson, who posted 24 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Fairfield got 12 points and two blocks from Peyton Smith and 12 points from Braden Sparks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Sacred Heart visits Manhattan and Fairfield travels to play Siena.

Sacred Heart has an outside shot at fourth place and Fairfield can finish as high as eighth for the conference tournament that begins on March 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

