Johnson’s 14 lead Southern over Alabama A&M 71-57 to claim outright SWAC regular-season title

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jordan Johnson scored 14 points as Southern beat Alabama A&M 71-57 on Saturday and claim the outright Southwestern Athletic Conference championship.

Johnson went 4 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Jaguars (20-11, 15-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Michael Jacobs scored 13 points, going 4 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Derrick Tezeno shot 2 for 5 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Chad Moodie led the way for the Bulldogs (10-21, 6-12) with 14 points and two blocks. Lorenzo Downey added 13 points for Alabama A&M. Anthony Bryant finished with 13 points, four assists and two steals.

The teams now head for the SWAC Tournament running Tuesday through next Saturday in Atlanta. Southern will be the top seed. Alabama A&M will be ninth-seeded.

