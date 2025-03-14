Johnson scores 31, Akron beats Toledo 100-90 in Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nate Johnson’s career-high 31 points led Akron over Toledo 100-90 on Friday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament…

Johnson also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Zips (27-6). Isaiah Gray went 6 of 7 from the field to add 15 points. Tavari Johnson shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Seth Hubbard finished with 28 points for the Rockets (18-15). Sam Lewis added 23 points and Javan Simmons had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Akron took the lead with 19:41 left in the first half and did not give it up. Johnson scored 17 points in the first half to help put them ahead 52-41 at the break. Johnson led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

