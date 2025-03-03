Johnson scores 17, Southern defeats Florida A&M 73-70 to at least share SWAC championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Johnson had 17 points in Southern’s 73-70 win over Florida A&M on Monday to clinch…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Johnson had 17 points in Southern’s 73-70 win over Florida A&M on Monday to clinch at least a tie for the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship.

Johnson went 6 of 12 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Jaguars (19-10, 14-2 SWAC). Michael Jacobs scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Brentay Noel shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Rattlers (13-15, 10-7) were led in scoring by Sterling Young, who finished with 20 points. Milton Matthews added 18 points for Florida A&M. Ja’Derryus Eatmon also had 11 points and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Southern’s next game is Thursday against Alabama State at home. Florida A&M visits Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.