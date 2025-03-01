Johnson leads Tennessee Tech against Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (14-16, 9-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-15, 10-9 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Lindenwood Lions (14-16, 9-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-15, 10-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Lindenwood after Jaylon Johnson scored 31 points in Tennessee Tech’s 82-69 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 9-10 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is 6-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 71.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 74.2 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anias Futrell is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lions. Reggie Bass is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

