Johnson leads Fairfield against Sacred Heart after 20-point game

Fairfield Stags (11-17, 7-10 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-15, 9-8 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (11-17, 7-10 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-15, 9-8 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Sacred Heart after Prophet Johnson scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 69-62 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Pioneers are 7-5 on their home court. Sacred Heart ranks fourth in the MAAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Thomas averaging 4.7.

The Stags are 7-10 in MAAC play. Fairfield averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Sacred Heart averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 67.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 75.5 Sacred Heart gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyle Ralph-Beyer is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 9.4 points. Thomas is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 10.1 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.