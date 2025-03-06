Johnson, Canisius Golden Griffins square off against the Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs (7-20, 5-13 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-20, 7-11 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (7-20, 5-13 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-20, 7-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces Canisius in MAAC action Thursday.

The Golden Griffins are 3-10 in home games. Canisius is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 21.1 turnovers per game.

The Broncs have gone 5-13 against MAAC opponents.

Canisius’ average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Rider gives up. Rider averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Canisius allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Shariah Gailes is shooting 43.4% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Turco is shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 13.8 points. Winner Bartholomew is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 54.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.